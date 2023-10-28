Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 249.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 469,159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,965,000 after buying an additional 164,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.09% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.