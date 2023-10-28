Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

TWO stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $956.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -352.94%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 55,718 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

