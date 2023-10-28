Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,995 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $37,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,457.0% in the 1st quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 957.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

