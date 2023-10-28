Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 70,779 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

