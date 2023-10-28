Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Releases Earnings Results

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. Ultra Clean updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-$0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

