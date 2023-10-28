Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,864 shares of company stock worth $3,263,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 178.91% and a negative return on equity of 220.54%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

