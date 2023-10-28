Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.14

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 437812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $4,095,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 12,392.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 948,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Further Reading

