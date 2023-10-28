Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $93,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.