Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

