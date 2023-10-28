United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.64

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 2134442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,757 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $98,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

