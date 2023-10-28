United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 26.26%. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

