United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,630,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,310,196 shares.The stock last traded at $141.25 and had previously closed at $146.93.

The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

