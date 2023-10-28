UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,829 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 225,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $108,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.44.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

