UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, reaching $524.66. 2,585,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.