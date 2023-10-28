Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Update

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Unitil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil

Unitil Trading Down 3.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 2,520.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Unitil by 57.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Unitil by 239.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. Unitil has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Unitil

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.