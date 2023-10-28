Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Universal Logistics has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

NASDAQ:ULH traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $556.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 73.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 82.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ULH. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

