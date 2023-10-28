urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in urban-gro by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

urban-gro Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of UGRO opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that urban-gro will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

