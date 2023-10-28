Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 577,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

