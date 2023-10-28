VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading Up 2.9%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.41). Approximately 417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.29).

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 353.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 335.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a market capitalization of £383.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,451.61%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.