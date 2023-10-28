Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.02.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 18.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 385,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 8.9% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 90,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 17.1% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vale by 10.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

