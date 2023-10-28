Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.
