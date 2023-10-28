Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.00. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.