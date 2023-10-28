Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.76 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after purchasing an additional 507,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. Wedbush raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.