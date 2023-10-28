Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,757 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 223,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 131,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $70.36 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.