Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 997 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $924.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $928.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.88.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

