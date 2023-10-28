Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,859 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.85% of Nabors Industries worth $25,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Nabors Industries

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NBR opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.