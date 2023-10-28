Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 7,182 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 6.7 %

CVX stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.