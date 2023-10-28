Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.65% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.