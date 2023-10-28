Van ECK Associates Corp Has $20.90 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,624 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $20,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

