Van ECK Associates Corp Has $22.43 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,668 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.48% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $22,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 69,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.87%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

