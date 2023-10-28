Van ECK Associates Corp Has $24.12 Million Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,556 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 144,764 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.58% of U.S. Silica worth $24,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

