Van ECK Associates Corp Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Hercules Capital worth $28,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

