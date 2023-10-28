Van ECK Associates Corp Has $31.97 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,891 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 103,151 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $31,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

PLL opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

