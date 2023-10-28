Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.47.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.87 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.