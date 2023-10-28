Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,291 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Southern by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 758,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 96,782 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 95,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

