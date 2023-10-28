Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 39,944 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,517 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of SEA worth $37,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 1,304.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 95.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SEA stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.49 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

