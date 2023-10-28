Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 64,960 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.24%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

