Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,726 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Public Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Public Storage by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

Public Storage stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $234.93 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.92 and its 200-day moving average is $281.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

