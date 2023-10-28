Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.