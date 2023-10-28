Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,310,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 758,755 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.49% of NovaGold Resources worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $12,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 968,700 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after purchasing an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 424,107 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.