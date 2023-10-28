Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310,865 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 758,755 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.49% of NovaGold Resources worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NG. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,676,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,840,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 132,388 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.31, a quick ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.