Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Cencora worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $187.64 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.10 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.24.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

