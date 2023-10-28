Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 103,151 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,891 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 103,151 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $31,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLL opened at $28.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley reduced their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

