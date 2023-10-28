Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 14,392 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $31,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

