Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 144,764 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,988,556 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 144,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.58% of U.S. Silica worth $24,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA opened at $12.37 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.