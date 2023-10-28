Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 21,224 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,065 shares of company stock worth $9,746,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $207.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

