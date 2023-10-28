Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 25,152 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,152 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Toro worth $27,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.10. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

