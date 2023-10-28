Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,674 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 0.8 %

MCK stock opened at $448.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.77 and a 200-day moving average of $411.02. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

