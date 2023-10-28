Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 493,352 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 493,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.09% of Seabridge Gold worth $40,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 21,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 149,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also

