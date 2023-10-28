Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 617 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Seagen worth $21,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $214.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.