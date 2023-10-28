Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 966,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,141 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $39,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of EQT by 146.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

